Will Devin Shore Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 12?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Devin Shore going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Shore stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Shore scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Shore has zero points on the power play.
- Shore's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 68 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Shore recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|5:03
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|8:11
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:46
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|4:50
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|6:31
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:27
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:28
|Away
|L 3-2
Kraken vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
