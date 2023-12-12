On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Devin Shore going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Shore scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Shore has zero points on the power play.

Shore's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 68 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Shore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:03 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 2-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:50 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 6:31 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:27 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:20 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:28 Away L 3-2

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

