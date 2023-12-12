Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Douglas County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Douglas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Coquille High School at Oakland High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 12

6:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Oakland, OR

Oakland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sutherlin High School at La Pine High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 12

6:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: La Pine, OR

La Pine, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Yoncalla High School at Crow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12

7:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

South Umpqua High School at Elmira High School