Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Douglas County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Douglas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coquille High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Oakland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sutherlin High School at La Pine High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: La Pine, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yoncalla High School at Crow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Umpqua High School at Elmira High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Elmira, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
