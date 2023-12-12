In the upcoming matchup against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Eeli Tolvanen to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

Tolvanen has scored in five of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 68 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:13 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:02 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:59 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 15:31 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

