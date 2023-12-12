The Seattle Kraken, Eeli Tolvanen included, will meet the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Tolvanen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 16:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Tolvanen has scored a goal in five of 29 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 15 of 29 games this year, Tolvanen has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In 12 of 29 games this year, Tolvanen has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Tolvanen goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tolvanen has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 68 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 1 18 Points 1 6 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.