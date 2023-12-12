Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gilliam County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Gilliam County, Oregon today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Gilliam County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenwood High School at Condon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Condon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington High School - Comm Charter at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Athena, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
