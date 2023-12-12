Jared McCann will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Florida Panthers face off on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for McCann are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jared McCann vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 17:20 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 29 games this year, McCann has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 29 games this season, McCann has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

McCann has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 29 games played.

The implied probability is 54.5% that McCann hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McCann has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

McCann Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 68 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 3 18 Points 3 13 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

