Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Josephine County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Josephine County, Oregon is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Josephine County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brookings-Harbor High School at North Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grants Pass High School at Sprague High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hope Christian High School at Mohawk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Marcola, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
