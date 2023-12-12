Will Kailer Yamamoto Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 12?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Kailer Yamamoto light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Yamamoto stats and insights
- Yamamoto has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 68 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Yamamoto recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
