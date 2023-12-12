Two teams on streaks will collide when the Florida Panthers (three consecutive victories) visit the Seattle Kraken (eight consecutive defeats) on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Panthers Additional Info

Kraken vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Panthers Kraken 3-2 FLA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 98 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 29th in the NHL.

With 73 goals (2.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's 27th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 1-6-3 to earn 40.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 29 4 18 22 15 17 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 29 8 13 21 14 19 33.3% Jared McCann 29 13 5 18 8 7 52.8% Eeli Tolvanen 29 6 12 18 10 11 41.2% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 68 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers rank 15th in the league with 85 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players