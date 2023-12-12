Sam Reinhart and Vince Dunn are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Florida Panthers and the Seattle Kraken meet at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kraken vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Dunn is an offensive leader for Seattle with 22 points (0.8 per game), with four goals and 18 assists in 29 games (playing 23:50 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Dec. 4 1 1 2 5 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has totaled 21 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has eight goals and 13 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 0 0 6 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 5

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Jared McCann has earned 13 goals on the season, chipping in five assists.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Dec. 4 1 0 1 1 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 7

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 37 points in 27 games (17 goals and 20 assists).

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 0 4 4 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 2 3 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 30 0 1 1 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 28 points (one per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 1 2 3 5 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.