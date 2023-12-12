The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 as 1.5-point favorites. The Mavericks have won three games in a row.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Lakers 114

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 1.5)

Mavericks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-2.2)

Mavericks (-2.2) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.0

The Mavericks' .545 ATS win percentage (12-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .478 mark (11-12-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (20%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Dallas and its opponents do it more often (72.7% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (39.1%).

The Lakers have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-3) this season, better than the .200 winning percentage for the Mavericks as a moneyline underdog (1-4).

Lakers Performance Insights

So far this year, the Lakers are putting up 113.1 points per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112 points per contest (10th-ranked).

So far this year, Los Angeles is grabbing 44.8 rebounds per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).

The Lakers are dishing out 26.3 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2023-24.

This season, Los Angeles is committing 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers have struggled to pile up three-pointers, ranking third-worst in the league with 10.2 treys per game. They rank 24th with a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.

Mavericks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Mavericks are sixth in the league on offense (119.9 points scored per game) and 21st defensively (116.5 points conceded).

Dallas is 24th in the league in rebounds per game (42.6) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.3).

The Mavericks are 17th in the league in assists (25.8 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Dallas is best in the NBA in turnovers committed (11.5 per game) and ranked 13th in turnovers forced (13.7).

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are best in the NBA in 3-point makes (16 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

