If you reside in Lane County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thurston High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12

6:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hope Christian High School at Mohawk High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12

7:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Marcola, OR

Marcola, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Yoncalla High School at Crow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12

7:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

South Umpqua High School at Elmira High School