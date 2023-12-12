Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you reside in Lane County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thurston High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hope Christian High School at Mohawk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Marcola, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yoncalla High School at Crow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Umpqua High School at Elmira High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Elmira, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
