Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Linn County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Linn County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Linn Christian Academy at Kennedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Mt. Angel, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scio High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Mill City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Albany High School at Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Dallas, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.