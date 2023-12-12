Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you reside in Marion County, Oregon and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grants Pass High School at Sprague High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newberg High School at North Salem High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Salem High School at West Linn High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: West Linn, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Grove High School at McNary High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Keizer, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Paul High School at Crosshill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Turner, OR
- Conference: 1A Casco
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willamette Valley Christian at Oregon School for the Deaf
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Marion High School at Scappoose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Scappoose, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodburn High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Silverton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
