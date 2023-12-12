If you reside in Marion County, Oregon and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grants Pass High School at Sprague High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12

6:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Newberg High School at North Salem High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12

6:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

West Salem High School at West Linn High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12

6:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: West Linn, OR

West Linn, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Grove High School at McNary High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12

7:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Keizer, OR

Keizer, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Paul High School at Crosshill Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12

7:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Turner, OR

Turner, OR Conference: 1A Casco

1A Casco How to Stream: Watch Here

Willamette Valley Christian at Oregon School for the Deaf

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12

7:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Marion High School at Scappoose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12

7:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Scappoose, OR

Scappoose, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodburn High School at Silverton High School