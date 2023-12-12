Should you bet on Matthew Beniers to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Florida Panthers meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Beniers stats and insights

  • In four of 29 games this season, Beniers has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
  • Beniers has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
  • Beniers averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 68 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Beniers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:35 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:10 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:54 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 20:03 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:35 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:42 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

