The Seattle Kraken, Matthew Beniers among them, meet the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Does a bet on Beniers interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Beniers vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Beniers Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Beniers has averaged 18:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -20.

In four of 29 games this season, Beniers has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Beniers has a point in nine games this year (out of 29), including multiple points four times.

In seven of 29 games this year, Beniers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Beniers' implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Beniers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Beniers Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 68 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 3 13 Points 2 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.