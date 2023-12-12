Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Multnomah County, Oregon, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gresham High School at Lake Oswego High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandy High School at McDaniel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Christian High School at South Wasco County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Maupin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant High School at Parkrose High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yamhill-Carlton High School at Catlin Gabel School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clatskanie High School at Portland Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valor Christian School International at Portland Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Valley Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon Episcopal School at Jefferson High School - Portland
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
