Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gresham High School at Lake Oswego High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12

6:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandy High School at McDaniel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12

7:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Christian High School at South Wasco County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12

7:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Maupin, OR

Maupin, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Grant High School at Parkrose High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 12

7:15 PM PT on December 12 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 12

7:15 PM PT on December 12 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR Conference: 6A Mt. Hood

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

Yamhill-Carlton High School at Catlin Gabel School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12

7:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Clatskanie High School at Portland Adventist Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12

7:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Valor Christian School International at Portland Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12

7:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverdale High School at Valley Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12

7:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: Beaverton, OR

Beaverton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon Episcopal School at Jefferson High School - Portland