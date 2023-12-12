High school basketball is on the schedule today in Multnomah County, Oregon, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gresham High School at Lake Oswego High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12
  • Location: Lake Oswego, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandy High School at McDaniel High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
  • Location: Portland, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Christian High School at South Wasco County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
  • Location: Maupin, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grant High School at Parkrose High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 12
  • Location: Portland, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School at Centennial High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 12
  • Location: Gresham, OR
  • Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Yamhill-Carlton High School at Catlin Gabel School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
  • Location: Portland, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clatskanie High School at Portland Adventist Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
  • Location: Portland, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Valor Christian School International at Portland Christian High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
  • Location: Portland, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverdale High School at Valley Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
  • Location: Beaverton, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon Episcopal School at Jefferson High School - Portland

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
  • Location: Portland, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

