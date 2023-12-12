In the upcoming matchup against the Florida Panthers, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Oliver Bjorkstrand to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

Bjorkstrand has scored in seven of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 68 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 20:19 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 4 1 3 16:17 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

