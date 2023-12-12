The Seattle Kraken, Oliver Bjorkstrand among them, play the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. If you'd like to wager on Bjorkstrand's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand has averaged 17:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Bjorkstrand has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 14 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points four times.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in 10 of 29 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Bjorkstrand goes over his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 68 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 3 21 Points 1 8 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

