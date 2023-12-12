Tuesday's game at Matthew Knight Arena has the Oregon Ducks (6-2) taking on the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-2) at 10:00 PM ET on December 12. Our computer prediction projects a 77-68 victory for Oregon, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 77, Cal Baptist 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Cal Baptist

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-9.1)

Oregon (-9.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Oregon is 3-2-0 against the spread, while Cal Baptist's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Ducks are 2-3-0 and the Lancers are 3-3-0.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.8 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and give up 71.5 per contest (196th in college basketball).

Oregon ranks 114th in the nation at 38.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 more than the 34.4 its opponents average.

Oregon makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

The Ducks average 101.2 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball), while allowing 89.6 points per 100 possessions (189th in college basketball).

Oregon has won the turnover battle by 3.0 turnovers per game, committing 10.0 (54th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.0 (114th in college basketball).

