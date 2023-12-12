How to Watch Oregon vs. Cal Baptist on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (6-2) take on the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Lancers have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- Oregon has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Ducks are the 113th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers rank 43rd.
- The 80.8 points per game the Ducks score are 17.5 more points than the Lancers allow (63.3).
- Oregon has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 63.3 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Oregon performed better in home games last season, posting 73.0 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game away from home.
- The Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game last year at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.0).
- Oregon made 7.2 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% at home and 32.7% in away games.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Alabama
|L 99-91
|Raider Arena
|12/2/2023
|Michigan
|W 86-83
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/9/2023
|UTEP
|W 71-49
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/12/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
