The Oregon Ducks (6-2) take on the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Lancers have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Oregon has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Ducks are the 113th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers rank 43rd.

The 80.8 points per game the Ducks score are 17.5 more points than the Lancers allow (63.3).

Oregon has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 63.3 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Oregon performed better in home games last season, posting 73.0 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game away from home.

The Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game last year at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.0).

Oregon made 7.2 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% at home and 32.7% in away games.

