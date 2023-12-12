The Oregon Ducks (6-2) take on the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon Stats Insights

  • The Ducks make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Lancers have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • Oregon has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Ducks are the 113th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers rank 43rd.
  • The 80.8 points per game the Ducks score are 17.5 more points than the Lancers allow (63.3).
  • Oregon has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 63.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Oregon performed better in home games last season, posting 73.0 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game away from home.
  • The Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game last year at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.0).
  • Oregon made 7.2 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% at home and 32.7% in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Alabama L 99-91 Raider Arena
12/2/2023 Michigan W 86-83 Matthew Knight Arena
12/9/2023 UTEP W 71-49 Matthew Knight Arena
12/12/2023 Cal Baptist - Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 Syracuse - Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Kent State - Matthew Knight Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.