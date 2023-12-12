The Oregon Ducks (6-2) face the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Cal Baptist matchup.

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Cal Baptist Moneyline BetMGM Oregon (-12.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oregon (-12.5) 136.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Betting Trends

Oregon has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.

Ducks games have hit the over twice this season.

Cal Baptist has covered twice in six chances against the spread this year.

Lancers games have gone over the point total three out of six times this year.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Bookmakers rate Oregon considerably higher (37th in the country) than the computer rankings do (63rd).

With odds of +8000, Oregon has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

