The Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1) play the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. This clash will begin at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon Players to Watch

Jermaine Couisnard: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Keeshawn Barthelemy: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kwame Evans Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Kario Oquendo: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Brennan Rigsby: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG Cal Baptist AVG Cal Baptist Rank 68th 81.5 Points Scored 69.8 276th 230th 73.3 Points Allowed 61.3 22nd 80th 36.0 Rebounds 38.7 28th 143rd 9.7 Off. Rebounds 11.2 54th 119th 8.0 3pt Made 7.0 224th 133rd 14.2 Assists 12.3 235th 19th 8.8 Turnovers 12.0 188th

