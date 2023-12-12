The Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1) play the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. This clash will begin at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Oregon Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Jermaine Couisnard: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kwame Evans Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kario Oquendo: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Brennan Rigsby: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

  • Couisnard: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Barthelemy: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Evans: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Oquendo: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Rigsby: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG Cal Baptist AVG Cal Baptist Rank
68th 81.5 Points Scored 69.8 276th
230th 73.3 Points Allowed 61.3 22nd
80th 36.0 Rebounds 38.7 28th
143rd 9.7 Off. Rebounds 11.2 54th
119th 8.0 3pt Made 7.0 224th
133rd 14.2 Assists 12.3 235th
19th 8.8 Turnovers 12.0 188th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.