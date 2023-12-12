The Oregon Ducks (6-2) play the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-2) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon -11.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Oregon and its opponents have combined to put up more than 137.5 points.

Oregon's outings this year have an average point total of 152.3, 14.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Ducks have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Oregon has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Ducks are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -800 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oregon has a 88.9% chance to win.

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 2 40% 80.8 153.2 71.5 134.8 144.5 Cal Baptist 3 50% 72.4 153.2 63.3 134.8 138

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

The Ducks score 17.5 more points per game (80.8) than the Lancers allow (63.3).

Oregon has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 6-2 record overall when putting up more than 63.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 3-2-0 2-2 2-3-0 Cal Baptist 2-4-0 0-0 3-3-0

Oregon vs. Cal Baptist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon Cal Baptist 15-6 Home Record 12-5 4-6 Away Record 4-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.0 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.1 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.