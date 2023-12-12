If you reside in Umatilla County, Oregon and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pendleton High School at Lewiston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12

7:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Lewiston, ID

Lewiston, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School - Comm Charter at Weston-McEwen High School