Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Umatilla County, Oregon and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pendleton High School at Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington High School - Comm Charter at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Athena, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.