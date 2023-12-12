Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Union County, Oregon today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Union County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elgin High School at Joseph Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Joseph, OR
- Conference: 1A Old Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
