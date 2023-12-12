Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wasco County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Wasco County, Oregon today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wasco County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Country Christian High School at Dufur High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Dufur, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Christian High School at South Wasco County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Maupin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.