Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Washington County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty High School at Lakeridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Grove High School at McNary High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Keizer, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountainside High School at Clackamas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Clackamas, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aloha High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valor Christian School International at Portland Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Valley Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
