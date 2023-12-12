High school basketball action in Yamhill County, Oregon is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yamhill County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Newberg High School at North Salem High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12

6:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Perrydale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12

7:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Amity, OR

Amity, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Yamhill-Carlton High School at Catlin Gabel School