Yanni Gourde and the Seattle Kraken will face the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Gourde's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Yanni Gourde vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Gourde has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 17:51 on the ice per game.

Gourde has a goal in four of 29 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gourde has registered a point in a game nine times this year over 29 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In six of 29 games this season, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gourde has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 68 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 3 11 Points 3 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

