Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Coos County, Oregon has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coos County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waldport High Middle School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 13
- Location: Myrtle Point, OR
- Conference: 2A Sunset
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.