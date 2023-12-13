Coos County, Oregon has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coos County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Waldport High Middle School at Myrtle Point High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 13
  • Location: Myrtle Point, OR
  • Conference: 2A Sunset
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.