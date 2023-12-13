Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Douglas County, Oregon today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lowell High School at Umpqua Valley Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 13
  • Location: Roseburg, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.