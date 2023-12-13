Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Douglas County, Oregon today? We have you covered here.
Douglas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lowell High School at Umpqua Valley Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 13
- Location: Roseburg, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
