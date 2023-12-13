Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Lane County, Oregon? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lowell High School at Umpqua Valley Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 13
- Location: Roseburg, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
