Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Multnomah County, Oregon. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portland Christian High School at Condon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 13
- Location: Condon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westside Christian High School at Mannahouse Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 13
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McDaniel High School at Putnam High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 13
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.