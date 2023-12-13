Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Multnomah County, Oregon. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Portland Christian High School at Condon High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 13

6:00 PM PT on December 13 Location: Condon, OR

Condon, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Westside Christian High School at Mannahouse Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 13

7:00 PM PT on December 13 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

McDaniel High School at Putnam High School