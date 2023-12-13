Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Polk County, Oregon, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Falls City High School at Perrydale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 13
- Location: Amity, OR
- Conference: 1A Casco
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.