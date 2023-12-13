Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Umatilla County, Oregon today? We've got you covered.
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Umatilla High School at Irrigon JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 13
- Location: Irrigon, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
