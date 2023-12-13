Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Washington County, Oregon today? We have the information here.
Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westside Christian High School at Mannahouse Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 13
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon Christian High School at Warrenton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 13
- Location: Warrenton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
