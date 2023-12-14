Alexander Wennberg will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Seattle Kraken face the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena. Fancy a wager on Wennberg in the Kraken-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information below.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg has averaged 18:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In four of 30 games this year, Wennberg has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in 12 of 30 games this season, Wennberg has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Wennberg has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 30 games played.

Wennberg's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 97 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -31 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 30 Games 4 12 Points 3 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

