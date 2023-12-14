Anfernee Simons and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates will take the court versus the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 132-127 loss to the Clippers, Simons tallied 38 points and four assists.

With prop bets in place for Simons, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anfernee Simons Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-114)

Over 27.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Simons's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the NBA last season, allowing 118 points per contest.

On the boards, the Jazz gave up 43.5 rebounds per contest last year, 17th in the NBA in that category.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anfernee Simons vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 39 16 4 9 2 0 1 12/3/2022 41 45 2 4 7 2 1 11/19/2022 36 23 8 7 4 1 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.