For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brandon Tanev a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tanev stats and insights

  • Tanev has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
  • Tanev has zero points on the power play.
  • Tanev averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 97 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:52 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:26 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:02 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 2-0
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:37 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:29 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.