The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brian Dumoulin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

Dumoulin has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Dumoulin has zero points on the power play.

Dumoulin's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 97 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 3-0 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:17 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

