Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Coos County, Oregon, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coos County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mazama High School at Marshfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Coos Bay, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mapleton High School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Myrtle Point, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
