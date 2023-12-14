For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Devin Shore a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Shore stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Shore scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • Shore has no points on the power play.
  • Shore's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 97 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Shore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:00 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:03 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 2-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:50 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 6:31 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:27 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:20 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.