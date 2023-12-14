Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Douglas County, Oregon, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kennedy High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Oakland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Creswell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Creswell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
