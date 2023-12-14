Eeli Tolvanen will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Chicago Blackhawks meet at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Tolvanen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Tolvanen has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:05 on the ice per game.

Tolvanen has scored a goal in six of 30 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Tolvanen has registered a point in a game 16 times this season over 30 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Tolvanen has an assist in 12 of 30 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Tolvanen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tolvanen has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 97 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -31 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 30 Games 3 19 Points 2 7 Goals 2 12 Assists 0

