Jared McCann and the Seattle Kraken will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Considering a bet on McCann in the Kraken-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jared McCann vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 17:13 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 30 games this year, McCann has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

McCann has a point in 13 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In five of 30 games this year, McCann has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

McCann's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

McCann has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McCann Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 97 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-31) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 30 Games 4 18 Points 8 13 Goals 5 5 Assists 3

