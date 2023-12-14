Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Josephine County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Josephine County, Oregon has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Josephine County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springfield High School at Grants Pass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley High School at North Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
