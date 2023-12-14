For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Kailer Yamamoto a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Yamamoto stats and insights

  • In four of 30 games this season, Yamamoto has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • Yamamoto's shooting percentage is 16.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Yamamoto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 10:46 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:17 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:06 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:58 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:48 Home W 7-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.