Having dropped seven in a row on the road, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch the action on NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/28/2023 Blackhawks Kraken 4-3 CHI

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are allowing 98 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.

The Kraken rank 27th in the NHL with 77 goals scored (2.6 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 24 goals during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 30 4 19 23 15 19 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 30 8 13 21 15 19 33.3% Eeli Tolvanen 30 7 12 19 10 12 44.4% Jared McCann 30 13 5 18 9 9 54.1% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 97 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 25th in the NHL.

With 66 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players