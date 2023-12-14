Kraken vs. Blackhawks December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev are two of the best players to watch when these teams meet on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena.
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kraken (-225)
- Total: 6
- TV: NBCS-CHI+,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+
Kraken Players to Watch
- Vince Dunn has been vital to Seattle this season, collecting 23 points in 30 games.
- Bjorkstrand has chipped in with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists).
- Eeli Tolvanen's 19 points this season are via seven goals and 12 assists.
- Joey Daccord (4-5-6) has a goals against average of 2.7 on the season. His .902% save percentage ranks 35th in the NHL.
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Connor Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his team with 24 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded 12 goals and 12 assists in 28 games (playing 19:20 per game).
- With 16 total points (0.7 per game), including six goals and 10 assists through 22 games, Kurashev is crucial for Chicago's attack.
- This season, Jason Dickinson has nine goals and five assists for Seattle.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 2-9-1 in 13 games this season, conceding 44 goals (3.7 goals against average) with 329 saves and an .882 save percentage, 64th in the league.
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|29th
|2.57
|Goals Scored
|2.36
|31st
|19th
|3.27
|Goals Allowed
|3.46
|27th
|20th
|30.2
|Shots
|27.4
|30th
|6th
|28.6
|Shots Allowed
|32.6
|28th
|17th
|20.21%
|Power Play %
|10%
|30th
|22nd
|77.65%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.4%
|24th
